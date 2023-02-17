New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,042 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after buying an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valaris by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Down 0.3 %

Valaris Profile

Shares of VAL stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

