New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,290 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

APLE stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.