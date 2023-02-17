New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $7.70 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

