New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,393 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $912,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Argus began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Overstock.com stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $997.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.40.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

