New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,697 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

Marqeta Price Performance

About Marqeta

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.92. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.41.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

