New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 33,849 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

CORT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

