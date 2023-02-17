New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ESAB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 171.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 273,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

