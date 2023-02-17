New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Alight by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Alight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 287,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Alight by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.73. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

