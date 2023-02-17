New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $17,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $7,549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 771.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.90.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

