New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 37.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 804,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 201.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 178.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 19.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE JWN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Nordstrom



Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

