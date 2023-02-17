New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at ICF International

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $390,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $40,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $357,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading

