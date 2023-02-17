New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

