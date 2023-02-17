New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of DK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

