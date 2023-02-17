New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.09 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

