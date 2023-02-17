New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CL King raised their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.88.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

