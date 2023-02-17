New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signify Health Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.