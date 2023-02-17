New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enviva were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,740,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,307 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of EVA opened at $45.82 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

