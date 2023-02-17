New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $97,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

