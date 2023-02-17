New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 670,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $911.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.64.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

