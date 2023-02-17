New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

