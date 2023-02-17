New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $91,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $91,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,458 shares of company stock worth $7,267,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

