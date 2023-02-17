New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.73 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

