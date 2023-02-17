New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $161.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

