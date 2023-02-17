New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 96.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 244,843 shares of company stock worth $2,389,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

