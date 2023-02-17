New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.36 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $72.45.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.