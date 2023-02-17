New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.38 Million in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 457,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,230 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 1,388,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,173,572 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $601.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

