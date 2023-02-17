New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,293 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SXT opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.