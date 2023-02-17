New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

