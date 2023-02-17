New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 115,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

