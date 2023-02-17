New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,850.00 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

About Seaboard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.80%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.