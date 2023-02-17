New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,601 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

