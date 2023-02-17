New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 189 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Up 0.9 %

TRTN opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

