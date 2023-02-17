New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,922 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

