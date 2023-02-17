New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,972 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

