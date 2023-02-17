New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,114 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 147,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,189.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 791.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.74. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LegalZoom.com

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.