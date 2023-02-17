New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,212 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.