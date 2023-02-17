New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,410 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,027,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 622.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 122,194 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.