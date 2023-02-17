New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 859 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avista by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avista by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Avista by 112.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

