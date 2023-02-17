New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,477 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 515,728 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $156.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

