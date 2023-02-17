New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,579 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,838,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

