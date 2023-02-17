New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $36.81.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

