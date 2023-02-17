NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in NiSource by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NiSource by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $26.88 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

