Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty Sells 1,178 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

NOC opened at $465.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $384.84 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

