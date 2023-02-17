Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.1 %

Oceaneering International Profile

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

