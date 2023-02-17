OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

