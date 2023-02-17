Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1,230.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 131,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.45 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.