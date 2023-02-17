Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.