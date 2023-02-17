Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

