PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CBRE Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

