Piper Sandler Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $74.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,580,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

